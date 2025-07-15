Man Shot Twice Early Tuesday Morning In Century

A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on Ashford Alley, just off Mayes Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The adult male victim told deputies that he was asleep when he heard someone open his door and was then shot twice — once in the arm and once in the eye.

He then walked about a quarter mile to a residence in the 6800 block of Jefferson Avenue, passed numerous homes, before getting someone to call 911 around 3:20 a.m., according to the ECSO. The victim was transported by Escambia County EMS to the Marie McMurray Park on Pond Street and then airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital as a “trauma alert”.

There was no one in the home on Ashford Alley when it was searched by deputies. The investigation is continuing, and not suspects have been taken into custody.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.