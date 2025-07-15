John William Haines

John William Haines, a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 82 surrounded by the love of his family.

John was born on September 1, 1942 in Osceola Mills Pennsylvania. As a young adult he made his home in Somerville NJ, starting a career with the United States Postal Service. It was there were he met his his future wife, marrying in 1968. For 57 years, he shared a deep and faithful marriage with his best friend, his beloved beautiful bride, Pamela Haines—a bond that stood as a shining example of enduring love and partnership. After retirement, John and Pamela moved to the Florida Panhandle and made their home in Milton. John lived a life grounded in faith, integrity, and unwavering love for his family and friends.

John was the proud father of two sons, Eric Haines (Elizabeth) and Scott Haines, and the cherished grandfather of three adoring grandchildren Emily Kurek (Hunter), Evan Haines (Hallie), and Lily Haines. He is also survived by his brother Steve Gasper (Mollie), sister-in-law Dorothy Haines and numerous extended family members. His greatest joy came from being surrounded by family, whether it was at the dinner table, playing games, fishing, gardening, or quietly supporting those he loved through life’s trials and triumphs.

John was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Haines, his mother, Carrie Haines Gasper, his brother, Larry Haines, and his sister, Karen Bolden.

He was a man of quiet strength, steadfast values, and deep belief in Jesus Christ. His life was marked by hard work, selflessness, and a calm, guiding presence that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

John’s legacy lives on in his family—in the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the countless sacrifices he made to provide and protect. He was a constant source of strength, grace, and wisdom and his absence leaves a hole that can never be filled.

A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home located at 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, Florida, with family visitation beginning at 10:30 am and friends at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to come honor a man whose life truly made a difference.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s name to Emerald Coast Hospice at 5536 Stewart Street, Milton, FL 32570.