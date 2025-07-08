John Harold Eck

John Harold Eck was born on December 28, 1943, to John Eck and Edna Hiebert Eck in Haskell County, Kansas. He peacefully passed away on July 2, 2025, reaching the age of 81 years.

Dad was raised on the family farm near Copeland, Kansas, as the fourth oldest of 15 children. He had good memories of growing up in a rural setting on the home place and attending school at the one room Independence school.

He gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, on January 11, 1956 by Minister Orlan Wedel. His conversion experience was clear to him, which he always appreciated.

After receiving his primary education, he attended Bethel College in Newton, Kansas, which helped prepare him for teaching special needs children and working at a mental health hospital in Aurora, Colorado. After his time in Colorado, he went on a six-month motorcycle tour of Europe which provided him with a lot of experiences that he enjoyed sharing throughout the years.

Following his travels Dad moved to Walnut Hill, Florida. While working there, Dad recommitted his life to the Lord and was faithful to his vows until the end. During this time in Florida, he fell in love with our mother Latayne Ann Sigafoose. They were married on December 21, 1975 by Minister Wilbert Peters. Our folks were blessed with three children. We always felt Dad’s love, support, and interest in our lives which meant so much to us.

Dad liked growing plants from an early age which inspired his lifelong occupation of being a farmer. He enjoyed improving land and watching his crops grow and took satisfaction in a job well done. Dad worked hard and provided well for us as a family. He had a generous nature and was blessed for it throughout his life.

Dad’s interests included reading, railroads and trains, growing flowers, gospel tract work, visiting friends and neighbors, and providing encouragement and a listening ear to young people.

He looked forward each week to attending Church and Sunday School. His relationship with God was important to him, and provided an anchor throughout his life, leaving us an example to follow.

In later years, as Dad’s health declined, God granted him a softness of spirit and a resignation to whatever the future held. We are thankful that he is at rest and look forward to meeting him in Heaven.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Latayne; three children: Silas and Stephanie, Prescott Valley, Arizona; Emily and Warren Wiebe, Linden, Alberta; Abigail and Quenton Unruh, Atwater, California; nine grandchildren; siblings: Judith Sigafoose, Evalena and Galen Litwiller, Bonnie and Jerry Haynes, Barbara Unruh, Jeanette and Milton Koehn, Carol and Doug Seiler, Anita Haynes, Steven and Leonida Eck, Helen Redding, Charles and Bethany Eck, Mitzi and Paul Dykast, Ernest and Patricia Eck; and sister-in-law, Brooxene Koehn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, one brother, one sister, and four brothers-in-law

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Walnut Hill, Florida. Ministers Carlos Koehn, Ben Koehn, Brian Decker, and Darin Litwiller officiated. Internment will follow in Walnut Hill Memorial Gardens, Walnut Hill, Florida.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walnut Hill Mennonite Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.