It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jesse Edgar Casey, who left us on July 24, 2025 at the age of 72. He flew into the arms of our loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by loved ones.

Born on January 25, 1953 in Monroeville, Alabama, he was the beloved son of Jack and Mary Casey. He will be remembered for his love of cars, racing, and hunting, kindness, sense of humor, and work ethic.

Jesse is survived by newlywed wife of 50 years Sally Jo Casey; 3 children, Tracy Casey Tullier (Sean), Tommy Casey, and Jason Casey; 3 grandchildren, Dakota, Chantz, and Taylor; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters Louise and Eloise; numerous nephew, niece, and great nephew and preceded in death by parents Jack and Mary Casey; sister Shirley Stewart.

A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2025 at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. for visitation and funeral services 10:30, at Marcus Pointe Baptist. All who knew and loved Jesse are welcome to attend and honor his memory.

“Though he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts.”