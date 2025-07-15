Jay Man Ejected, Critically Injured In Chumuckla Highway Crash

July 15, 2025

A Jay man was critically injured when he was ejected during a crash on Chumuckla Highway, according to the Florida Highway patrol.

The 26-year-old man was driving his pickup truck westbound on Rolling Acres Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Chumuckla Highway, troopers said. He was ejected when his pickup collided with a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Pace man that was traveling north on Chumuckla Highway.

The Jay man was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The Pace man sustained minor injuries and was not transported.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 