Gregory Franklin Boatwright

Mr. Gregory Franklin Boatwright, age 64, departed this life on July 8, 2025, in Atmore, AL. He spent the majority of his life in Canoe, AL; where he dedicated many years to the building homes.

In his leisure time, he found joy in fishing and cruising around in his truck. A devoted fan, he delighted in watching Alabama football games and classic western films. Additionally, he had a passion for car repairs and loved to tinker with small engines and boat motors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland F. (Lillie Mae Harrelson) Boatwright, and his wife, Teresa Boatwright.

He is survived by his two sons, Steven (Nancy) Flowers, of Mexia, AL; Christopher Boatwright (Courtney Bryant) of Atmore, AL; one sister, Lechia Perry of, Atmore, AL; nine grandchildren, Beka Carpenter, Stephanie Flowers, Dawson Flowers, Joshua Boatwright, Olivia Boatwright, Karissa Boatwright, Abagail Boatwright, A J Patterson, Gunner Bryant, two great-grandchildren, Aspen Johnson and Riley Williams.

Graveside and burial service will be held Monday, July 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Bowman Cemetery with Brother Malcolm Harrelson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Michael Harrelson, Rickey Harrelson, Scott Griffis, Stoney Mason, Squanto Joiner, and Alex Williams.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.