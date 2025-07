Greg Blackmon Named New Interim Assistant Principal At Tate High School

Greg Blackmon was approved by the Escambia County School Board on Tuesday night as a new interim assistant principal at Tate High School.

Blackmon was most recently athletic director at Tate High.

Pictured: Greg Blackmon (left) is congratulated Tuesday night by Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.