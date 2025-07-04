Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys House In Bratt

July 4, 2025

Fire destroyed an unoccupied house Friday afternoon in Bratt.

The 1,400 square foot wood-frame home in the 4400 block of Rigby Road was fully engulfed in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Molino, and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the blaze, along with the Atmore Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported about 3:05 p.m., was declared under control around 3:50 p.m. The house was a total loss.

