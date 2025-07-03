Four Injured In Nine Mile Road Crash

A two-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Road on Tuesday night injured four people.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Airway Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old female from Crestview was driving a black 2009 Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on Nine Mile Road when a white Toyota Corolla entered the intersection from Airway Drive, into the path of the Volkswagen. Troopers said the Beetle driver unsuccessfully attempted to swerve to avoid a collision.

The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old man from Pace, sustained serious injuries. Both drivers and two passengers were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.