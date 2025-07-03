Four Injured In Nine Mile Road Crash

July 3, 2025

A two-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Road on Tuesday night injured four people.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Airway Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old female from Crestview was driving a black 2009 Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on Nine Mile Road when a white Toyota Corolla entered the intersection from Airway Drive, into the path of the Volkswagen. Troopers said the Beetle driver unsuccessfully attempted to swerve to avoid a collision.

The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old man from Pace, sustained serious injuries. Both drivers and two passengers were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 