Florine Blackmon Wiggins

Mrs. Florine Blackmon Wiggins, age 83, of Bratt, Florida, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, July 13, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired seamstress from Vanity Fair in Atmore, Alabama and active member of Bratt Assembly of God Church. She loved carpentry, gardening; especially tending to her beautiful daylily beds. She also loved to traveling to Tennessee, especially visiting Cades Cove, where she made many beautiful memories with Bernie.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernie Jordan “Gator” Wiggins, her childhood sweetheart. They were married on February 14, 1970 and shared 38 ½ wonderful years together before his passing. Florine and Bernie are now united. She was also preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Blackmon and Martha Leonora Blackmon as well as her sisters; Winnie Blackmon, Connie Blackmon Garriety, Louise Blackmon Sanders and Janie Blackmon Dews; great-grandchild, Helene Bowen, along with her dear friend and neighbor Carolyn Parker.

Florine is survived by her devoted children, Dorothy Torrence Sawyer of Atmore, Alabama, David Edward Torrence, Jr. (Lorrie) of Walling Tennessee, Darlene Torrence Buckhault and Carol Wiggins Booth (Mark) of Atmore, Alabama; brother, Jerry Blackmon of Gulf Breeze, Florida; sisters-in-laws, Myrtle Wiggins Staff (Jim) and Diane Wiggins Rolin (Clarence); she was a proud grandmother to Brandy Long Hoover, Jennifer Dunn Reyes (Alex), Jarrod Long ( Ashley), Brandon Long (Nicole), Justin Long (Alicia), Felisha Buckhault Burkeen (Jason), Cecil Buckhault, Johnny Lacy, Jr. (Amy), Jordan Nelson Brown (Austin), Jarrett Nelson, David Torrence III, and Kody Torrence (Brenda); twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; Florine leaves behind her special niece Carissa Sheppard (Kyle) and special great-nephew Aiden Dews, as well as her dear friend Shirley Whatley.

Her life will be remembered with love and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Brother Clarence Rolin officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be the grandsons, David Torrence III, Jarrod Long, Brandon Long, Justin Long, Cecil Buckhault and James Kimmons.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Leslie Barnes, Bobby Waller, Jim Riggs, George Macks and Kody Torrence.

Petty Funeral Homes is entrusted with all arrangements.