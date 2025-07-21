Florida Attorney General Charges Woman With Exploitation of Elderly Escambia Man

A Panama City woman faces charges of financially exploiting an elderly Escambia County man under her care.

The investigation alleges Lewis abused her role as the victim's power of attorney, systematically withdrawing funds directly from the victim's bank account.. Between August 9, 2022, and February 28, 2023, Lewis allegedly transferred approximately $46,788.60 to her accounts and made cash withdrawals. Lewis did not use the money to benefit the victim, who was residing in a nursing facility at the time, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office.

“We will not tolerate those who take advantage of vulnerable Floridians for personal gain,” said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Our office will continue to aggressively pursue criminals who abuse positions of trust and exploit the elderly.”

Lewis is charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit.