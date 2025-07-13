FHP Wins America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest For The Third Year

For the third consecutive year, the Florida Highway Patrol has won the 2025 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” competition.

“This year’s photo captures the beauty of a Miami skyline sunset and showcases the strength of Florida law enforcement through our new Corvette, seized from a convicted drug trafficker as part of a joint FHP-DEA criminal investigation,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner.

The FHP submission this year was taken during an iconic Miami sunset with the Florida Highway Patrol’s very own black and tan Corvette. The Corvette was seized in a joint criminal investigation into a nationwide drug trafficking organization with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is currently being used at various outreach events to help bring attention to various traffic safety campaigns to reduce crashes on Florida’s roadways.