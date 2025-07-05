FHP Seeks Driver With Only Two Front Teeth In Cantonment Hit And Run (With New Photo)

The Florida Highway Patrol is still asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 29 last month.

NorthEscambia.com has now obtained dashcam images from FHP of the alleged hit-and-run driver.

About 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2, a gray Jeep Gladiator was observed traveling north on Highway 29 near Highway 95A in Cantonment. FHP says the Jeep failed to stop for traffic ahead, which resulted in it rear-ending a white Lincoln Navigator. The Jeep driver stopped briefly before fleeing north on Highway 29 toward Molino. Before he fled, he was captured on an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dashcam, but the tag number is unreadable.

The driver of the Navigator described the driver of the Jeep as a white male in his 50s with only two front teeth and a blister on his left foot, according to troopers.

The Jeep Gladiator was described as having orange accent accessories with a small, unknown number Alabama tag. It was last seen northbound on Highway 29 passing Well Line Road.

“It is unknown at the time of the investigation if there is damage to the Jeep,” FHP said.

Images from NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.