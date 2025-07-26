FDLE: He Thought He Was Meeting A 14-Year Old Girl At the Movies, But He Was Busted

He thought he was meeting a 14-year old girl at the movies, an the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he thought he had been grooming her for 10 months.

When he we meant to meet the girls at a local theater, he was met by an undercover state agent.

“No popcorn, no previews—just a one-way ticket to jail, five felony charges and no chance at a sequel,” FDLE said.

FDLE said 32-year-old Chad Anthony Forster, a resident of Allison Lane just behind Whataburger on Nine Mile Road, was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity and promoting the sexual performance of a child and two felony counts for sending harmful material to a minor.

The investigation began in September 2024 when Forster began communicating with an undercover agent, who was disguised as a juvenile girl, according to investigators. Throughout the course of the communication, Forster solicited the child persona to engage in sexual activity, including requesting child sexual abuse material and sending explicit images of himself.

Through continued investigative communication, the undercover agent agreed to meet at a local movie theater on Thursday, July 24. Once he arrived, FDLE agents arrested Forster.

He was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked with bond set at $80,000.

FDLE said the arrest is a result of the agency’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals soliciting children online for a sexual relationship online and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

