Escambia Woman Gets 20 Years For Fentanyl Trafficking

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced to state prison for fentanyl trafficking.

Jorgina Ann Nichols was sentenced by Judge Linda Nobles to 20 years for two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of introduction of contraband into a county jail facility.

On the morning of September 26, 2024, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle in which Nichols was riding. A search of the vehicle located over six grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and narcotics paraphernalia. Nichols was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail where, later that day, she was caught in her cell holding an ounce of fentanyl.

Nichols entered a no contest plea to the court. Under Florida’s drug trafficking statutes, her 20-year sentence must be served day for day and she was assessed $150,000 in fines.