Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin

An Escambia County man pleaded guilty in federal court on multiple drug offenses.

Jermaine Zackery Lewis, 32, pleaded to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In January and February 2025 Lewis was distributing fentanyl locally, according to court documents. Law enforcement intercepted a mailed parcel bound for Lewis that contained approximately four pounds of fentanyl pills. With this information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Lewis’ residence in March 2025. Law enforcement seized two loaded firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Wire receipts detailing money transfers to Mexico were also recovered. Lewis is a previously convicted felon.

Lewis faces up to life imprisonment when he is sentenced on October 16.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol.