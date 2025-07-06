Escambia County’s Medical Director Works On New Netflix “All the Sharks” Series

July 6, 2025

There’s an Escambia County connection to the new competition series “All the Sharks”, which  premiered July 4 on Netflix.

Escambia County Public Safety Medical Director Dr. Ben Abo served as the medical director on the show.

For more photos, click here.

Abo was in charge of risk assessment, risk management, and generally keeping everyone healthy and safe while diving among the predators. He traveled six countries, five continents and logged over 45,000 miles while working on the show.

In “All the Sharks”, teams encounter sharks across the globe, competing to see which team can capture sharks on camera, with extra bonus points for rarer species. The winning team receives a $50,000 prize for charity.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 