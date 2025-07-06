Escambia County’s Medical Director Works On New Netflix “All the Sharks” Series

There’s an Escambia County connection to the new competition series “All the Sharks”, which premiered July 4 on Netflix.

Escambia County Public Safety Medical Director Dr. Ben Abo served as the medical director on the show.

For more photos, click here.

Abo was in charge of risk assessment, risk management, and generally keeping everyone healthy and safe while diving among the predators. He traveled six countries, five continents and logged over 45,000 miles while working on the show.

In “All the Sharks”, teams encounter sharks across the globe, competing to see which team can capture sharks on camera, with extra bonus points for rarer species. The winning team receives a $50,000 prize for charity.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.