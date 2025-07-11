Escambia Commission Votes To Update Ordinances To Say ‘Gulf Of America’

Escambia County Commissioners voted Thursday night to change all references in county ordinances from “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.”

There are nearly two dozen ordinances — related to Perdido Key, dog parks, littering, and more — that mentioned “Gulf of Mexico.”

The change follows bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, which changed “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” in textbooks and state law, and a presidential order from Donald Trump.

“I agree. If you can’t change the hearts and souls of people,” Commissioner Lumon May said, “changing the name of a body of water aint’t going to change the climate.”

“Renaming it to the Gulf of America makes sense to me,” Commissioner Steve Stroberger said. “It’s a simple acknowledgment, to me, of who protects it. It’s us; it’s our gulf. It’s not about erasing history; it’s about who is safeguarding the shore. And it’s America that does.”

The county’s sign welcoming visitors to Pensacola Beach was updated to “Gulf of America” several weeks ago.