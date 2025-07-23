Escambia Area Unemployment Rate Increases By Half A Point

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased by half of a percentage point over the last month.

Escambia County and the Pensacola metro area education and health services sector added 1,200 jobs over the year in June 2025, FloridaCommerce announced. The Pensacola metro area added 500 jobs (+0.3%) in the private sector over the year in June 2025.

The Pensacola area labor force was down 1.0% (-2,461) over the year in June 2025. The Escambia County unemployment rate increased to 4.4% in June 2025, up from 3.9% in May and 3.9% a year ago, according to the latest release from the state.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in June 2025, unchanged from the May 2025 rate, and up 0.3 percentage point from a year ago. There were 415,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 11,193,000. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in June.