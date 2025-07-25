EREC To Reopen Walnut Hill Office Next Tuesday (But Not The Post Office Just Yet)

July 25, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative will reopen their Walnut Hill office next Tuesday, June 29.

The post office will remain at the location, with postal services resuming at a later date once a contract is finalized with the U.S. Postal Service.

“We’re excited to reopen our Walnut Hill office and welcome members back,” Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC said. “We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and continued support. We’re proud to once again serve our Escambia County members from this location and look forward to seeing you in person.”

The utility office will operate weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., observing a lunch break from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The EREC Walnut Hill office is located on Highway 99A next to Ernest Ward Middle School.

The office had been closed since August 2024 due to mold, which has since been remediated.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

