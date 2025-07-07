Elected Or Appointed School Superintendent? Escambia Commission To Consider Ballot Referendum

July 7, 2025

The Escambia County Commission this week will begin considering placing a referendum on the ballot in 2026 to again ask voters if they want an elected or appointed superintendent.

The Escambia County School Board voted on February 18 to support sending the question back to voters.

The board voted 3-2 to place a referendum on the general election ballot. The referendum was introduced by District 5 member Tom Harrell**,** with Harrell, Kevin Adams**,** and Paul Fesko voting in favor. Board members Carissa Bergosh and David Williams were opposed. The school board then sent the referendum to the county commission, which must approve placing the question on the ballot.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Harrell, who campaigned on a return to an elected superintendent, said in February. “The county, I think, feels very strongly. There’s never anything wrong with letting the people decide. When you have a democracy, it’s all about people making decisions.”

“Deep down in my heart, having been here in this district for 60 years, that’s what the people of this district want,” Harrell added. “It’s the right time; it’s the right thing to do.”

This Thursday, the county commission will vote on scheduling a public hearing on placing the initiative on the ballot. If scheduled, the public hearing will be held August 7 at 5:31 p.m.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 