ECHS Staff Member Charged With Contributing To Minor’s Delinquency In Murder Case

July 3, 2025

An ongoing murder investigation has led to the arrest of a current Escambia County High School staff member.

Jalen Pugh, age 24 of Atmore, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the Atmore Police Department.

APD investigators said that Pugh was present during a fatal double shooting on June 24 that claimed the life of 17-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hooks of Atmore (pictured left) and injured one other person.

Police said that while Pugh admitted to being at the scene, he declined to answer further questions.

“The investigation remains open to determine his full involvement in the street race preceding the shooting and his actions after the incident,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Additional charges are possibly forthcoming.”

Atmore Police have arrested six others for murder and attempted in connection with the shooting.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

