Dozens of Escambia County FFA Members Recognized During State Convention (With Gallery)

July 1, 2025

Dozens of Escambia County FFA students were recognized during the 97th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo recently in Orlando.

Tate High School

Leadership Development Events
Top 12

  • State Finalist Creed Speaking – Luke Graham

Career Development Events

  • Aquaculture – 3rd in State: Daniel Aldridge, Raevyn Aldridge, Luke Graham, Henry Merritt, Christopher Smythe, Caileigh Tonsetic, Anthony Villaverde, Parker White

Proficiency Awards

  • Talia Smith – 1st Place in Veterinary Science

General Awards and Achievements

  • National Chapter being advanced to Nationals
  • Premier Chapter

State FFA Degrees

  • Kaydon Biggs
  • Blakely Campbell
  • Christian Hollingsworth
  • Brooke Hoomes
  • Phoenix Myrick
  • Ellen Rigby

American FFA Degrees

  • Sarah Alexander
  • Kamden Jones
  • Austin Manning
  • Francis Martin
  • Lyllian Warne

Northview High School

Leadership Development Events
Top 12

  • State Finalist Parliamentary Procedure

Proficiency Awards

  • Braden Glick – 1st Place in Fiber and Oil Crop Production

General Awards and Achievements

  • Premier Chapter Award
  • Florida’s Finest Chapter (National Chapter Award)
  • Chapter Advocacy Award – 2nd Place
  • State Talent Performer – Hunter Manning
  • Elected District 1 Secretary – Ona Spinks

Alumni Awards:

  • Outstanding Young Alumni – Courtney Solari
  • Outstanding Alumni Chapter – 3rd Place Northview FFA Alumni

State FFA Degrees

  • Tyler Gilmore
  • Jackson Bridges
  • Hunter Manning

American FFA Degrees

  • Cody Pugh
  • Tyler Riggs
  • Jayden Franklin

West Florida High School

Leadership Development Events

  • Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Suzie Baker 4th place in state
  • State Finalist Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Proficiency Awards

  • Feeder Swine

General Awards and Achievements

  • Premier Chapter Award
  • National Agriscience Fair Finalist, Suzie Baker and Kayley Ramswell Social Systems, Division 6
  • State Agriscience Fair, Lily Driver and Ally Aguilar Animal Systems, Division 6 2nd place
  • State Talent Performer – Gabriel Flores, National Anthem – Session 1
  • State Talent Performer – Kensi Armendariz, “Girl Crush” – Session 3

Beulah Middle School

Leadership Development Events
Top 12 In State

  • Parliamentary Procedure – Gabriel Lang, Garrison Bruck, Grady Jackson, Lydia Arnold, Emma Malecki, Olivia Nunn

Career Development Events

  • 5th Place Aquaculture – Solise Beeks, Louis Hartjen and Lydia Arnold

General Awards and Achievements

  • Agriscience 3rd Place Animal Systems Division 1 – Cheyenne Armstong
    Agriscience
  • Agriscience 3rd Place Social Science Division 2 – Izsabella Long

Other Achievements:

Isabelle Jenkins:

  • Elected Florida FFA State Secretary 2025-2026
  • State Star in Agriscience
  • State Proficiency Winner in Agriscience
  • Agriscience 2nd Place Animal Systems Division 5
  • State Degree Recipient
  • Finalist for the Ryan Ryam Outstanding District Officer
  • 1st in the State in Aquaculture
  • Highest individual in State in Aquaculture

Jayden Williams & Jonathan McIntosh (FLVS FFA Member)

  • 1st in the State in Aquaculture

