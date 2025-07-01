Dozens of Escambia County FFA Members Recognized During State Convention (With Gallery)
July 1, 2025
Dozens of Escambia County FFA students were recognized during the 97th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo recently in Orlando.
Tate High School
Leadership Development Events
Top 12
- State Finalist Creed Speaking – Luke Graham
Career Development Events
- Aquaculture – 3rd in State: Daniel Aldridge, Raevyn Aldridge, Luke Graham, Henry Merritt, Christopher Smythe, Caileigh Tonsetic, Anthony Villaverde, Parker White
Proficiency Awards
- Talia Smith – 1st Place in Veterinary Science
General Awards and Achievements
- National Chapter being advanced to Nationals
- Premier Chapter
State FFA Degrees
- Kaydon Biggs
- Blakely Campbell
- Christian Hollingsworth
- Brooke Hoomes
- Phoenix Myrick
- Ellen Rigby
American FFA Degrees
- Sarah Alexander
- Kamden Jones
- Austin Manning
- Francis Martin
- Lyllian Warne
Northview High School
Leadership Development Events
Top 12
- State Finalist Parliamentary Procedure
Proficiency Awards
- Braden Glick – 1st Place in Fiber and Oil Crop Production
General Awards and Achievements
- Premier Chapter Award
- Florida’s Finest Chapter (National Chapter Award)
- Chapter Advocacy Award – 2nd Place
- State Talent Performer – Hunter Manning
- Elected District 1 Secretary – Ona Spinks
Alumni Awards:
- Outstanding Young Alumni – Courtney Solari
- Outstanding Alumni Chapter – 3rd Place Northview FFA Alumni
State FFA Degrees
- Tyler Gilmore
- Jackson Bridges
- Hunter Manning
American FFA Degrees
- Cody Pugh
- Tyler Riggs
- Jayden Franklin
West Florida High School
Leadership Development Events
- Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Suzie Baker 4th place in state
- State Finalist Conduct of Chapter Meetings
Proficiency Awards
- Feeder Swine
General Awards and Achievements
- Premier Chapter Award
- National Agriscience Fair Finalist, Suzie Baker and Kayley Ramswell Social Systems, Division 6
- State Agriscience Fair, Lily Driver and Ally Aguilar Animal Systems, Division 6 2nd place
- State Talent Performer – Gabriel Flores, National Anthem – Session 1
- State Talent Performer – Kensi Armendariz, “Girl Crush” – Session 3
Beulah Middle School
Leadership Development Events
Top 12 In State
- Parliamentary Procedure – Gabriel Lang, Garrison Bruck, Grady Jackson, Lydia Arnold, Emma Malecki, Olivia Nunn
Career Development Events
- 5th Place Aquaculture – Solise Beeks, Louis Hartjen and Lydia Arnold
General Awards and Achievements
- Agriscience 3rd Place Animal Systems Division 1 – Cheyenne Armstong
Agriscience
- Agriscience 3rd Place Social Science Division 2 – Izsabella Long
Other Achievements:
Isabelle Jenkins:
- Elected Florida FFA State Secretary 2025-2026
- State Star in Agriscience
- State Proficiency Winner in Agriscience
- Agriscience 2nd Place Animal Systems Division 5
- State Degree Recipient
- Finalist for the Ryan Ryam Outstanding District Officer
- 1st in the State in Aquaculture
- Highest individual in State in Aquaculture
Jayden Williams & Jonathan McIntosh (FLVS FFA Member)
- 1st in the State in Aquaculture
