Dozens of Escambia County FFA Members Recognized During State Convention (With Gallery)

Dozens of Escambia County FFA students were recognized during the 97th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo recently in Orlando.

Tate High School

Leadership Development Events

Top 12

State Finalist Creed Speaking – Luke Graham

Career Development Events

Aquaculture – 3rd in State: Daniel Aldridge, Raevyn Aldridge, Luke Graham, Henry Merritt, Christopher Smythe, Caileigh Tonsetic, Anthony Villaverde, Parker White

Proficiency Awards

Talia Smith – 1st Place in Veterinary Science

General Awards and Achievements

National Chapter being advanced to Nationals

Premier Chapter

State FFA Degrees

Kaydon Biggs

Blakely Campbell

Christian Hollingsworth

Brooke Hoomes

Phoenix Myrick

Ellen Rigby

American FFA Degrees

Sarah Alexander

Kamden Jones

Austin Manning

Francis Martin

Lyllian Warne

Northview High School

Leadership Development Events

Top 12

State Finalist Parliamentary Procedure

Proficiency Awards

Braden Glick – 1st Place in Fiber and Oil Crop Production

General Awards and Achievements

Premier Chapter Award

Florida’s Finest Chapter (National Chapter Award)

Chapter Advocacy Award – 2nd Place

State Talent Performer – Hunter Manning

Elected District 1 Secretary – Ona Spinks

Alumni Awards:

Outstanding Young Alumni – Courtney Solari

Outstanding Alumni Chapter – 3rd Place Northview FFA Alumni

State FFA Degrees

Tyler Gilmore

Jackson Bridges

Hunter Manning

American FFA Degrees

Cody Pugh

Tyler Riggs

Jayden Franklin

West Florida High School

Leadership Development Events

Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Suzie Baker 4th place in state

State Finalist Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Proficiency Awards

Feeder Swine

General Awards and Achievements

Premier Chapter Award

National Agriscience Fair Finalist, Suzie Baker and Kayley Ramswell Social Systems, Division 6

State Agriscience Fair, Lily Driver and Ally Aguilar Animal Systems, Division 6 2nd place

State Talent Performer – Gabriel Flores, National Anthem – Session 1

State Talent Performer – Kensi Armendariz, “Girl Crush” – Session 3

Beulah Middle School

Leadership Development Events

Top 12 In State

Parliamentary Procedure – Gabriel Lang, Garrison Bruck, Grady Jackson, Lydia Arnold, Emma Malecki, Olivia Nunn

Career Development Events

5th Place Aquaculture – Solise Beeks, Louis Hartjen and Lydia Arnold

General Awards and Achievements

Agriscience 3rd Place Animal Systems Division 1 – Cheyenne Armstong

Agriscience

Agriscience 3rd Place Social Science Division 2 – Izsabella Long

Other Achievements:

Isabelle Jenkins:

Elected Florida FFA State Secretary 2025-2026

State Star in Agriscience

State Proficiency Winner in Agriscience

Agriscience 2nd Place Animal Systems Division 5

State Degree Recipient

Finalist for the Ryan Ryam Outstanding District Officer

1st in the State in Aquaculture

Highest individual in State in Aquaculture

Jayden Williams & Jonathan McIntosh (FLVS FFA Member)