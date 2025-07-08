Escambia School Grades Released. See How Your Child’s School Scored.

The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) released district and school grades on Monday, and Escambia County Public Schools maintained a grade of “B”.

In Escambia County, 86% of schools upheld or exceeded their performance last year. Warrington Prep, Navy Point and Global Learning Academy were “D” schools.

In the North Escambia area, Byrneville Elementary, Beulah Middle School, Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School each improved from a “C” to a “B”. Beulah Academy of Science and Ransom Middle School both improved from a “B” to an “A”.

Here are the school grades for Escambia County Public Schools. North Escambia area schools are listed first, and the entire list is in the graphic at the bottom of the story.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Beulah Elementary School — remained at B

Bratt Elementary School — remained at B

Byrneville Elementary School — improved from C to B

Jim Allen Elementary School — fell from A to B

Kingsfield Elementary School — remained an A

Lipscomb Elementary School — remained at B

McArthur Elementary School — fell from A to B

Molino Park Elementary School — remained an A

Pine Meadow Elementary School — remained an A

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Beulah Academy of Science — improved from B to an A

Beulah Middle School — improved from C to B

Ernest Ward Middle School — improved from C to B

Ransom Middle School — improved from B to an A

HIGH SCHOOLS

Northview High School — improved from C to B

Tate High School — remained at B

West Florida High School — remained an A

All Escambia County School grades:

NorthEscambia.com graphic.