Davisville And Gulf Beach Highway Convenience Store Burglaries Under Investigation

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two convenience store burglaries on opposite ends of the county that they believe may have been committed by the same suspect.

As employees arrived Monday morning to open the Marathon at Highway 97 and Nokomis Road in Davisville, they discovered an overnight burglary. The burglar smashed the front door of the business and took cigarettes and a bank bag, according to the ECSO.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

The ECSO said the same suspect is believed to be responsible for another similar convenience store burglary over the weekend on Gulf Beach Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.