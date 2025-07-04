Cost of 4th Of July Cookout Reaches Remains High, Farm Bureau Says

Families celebrating the Fourth of July holiday continue to find high prices at the grocery store, based on the 2025 American Farm Bureau Federation annual marketbasket survey. An Independence Day cookout will cost $70.92 for 10 guests this year.

This is down only 30 cents from last year’s record-high cost. At $7.09 per person, 2025 will be the second-highest cost since Farm Bureau began the survey in 2013. The cookout favorites include cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, among other products. While the survey does not include an exhaustive list of Fourth of July options, it serves as a snapshot of prices families are facing this summer.

“Inflation and lower availability of some food items continue to keep prices stubbornly high for America’s families,” said AFBF Associate Economist Samantha Ayoub. “High prices don’t mean more money for farmers, however. Farmers are price takers, not price makers. Their share of the food retail dollar is just 15%. The cost of running their farm is up, from labor and transportation, to taxes.”

The marketbasket survey shows an increase in the cost of beef, potato salad and canned pork and beans, while there are drops in the cost of pork chops, chips and hamburger buns.

Volunteer shoppers across the country, including Farm Bureau members and others, collected data from stores in every state and Puerto Rico. Prices before the holiday may not reflect sales and specials at individual stores.

Individual Prices, AFBF 2025 Summer Cookout

2 pounds of ground beef, $13.33 (+4.4%)

2 pounds of chicken breasts, $7.79 (-0.5%)

3 pounds of pork chops, $14.13 (-8.8%)

1 pound of cheese, $3.54 (-0.9%)

1 package of hamburger buns, $2.35 (-2.6%)

2 ½ pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.54 (+6.6%)

32 ounces of pork and beans, $2.69 (+8.2%)

16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.80 (-2.1%)

13-ounce package of chocolate chip cookies, $4.00 (+0.3%)

½ gallon of ice cream, $5.69 (+0.7%)

2 pints of strawberries, $4.69 (+1.7%)

2 ½ quarts of lemonade, $4.37 (+4.2%)