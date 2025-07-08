Charles Austin Lowery

Charles Austin Lowery, Colonel, US Army (Ret.), 88, of Bratt, FL, passed away July 5, 2025, in Bay Minette, AL. Charles was born April 20, 1937 to Barney Lee Lowery and Dorothy Burgess Lowery in Little Rock, AL. In his early years, Charles served in the United States Army National Guard as a Colonel and later retired. He also retired as a technician for the NAS medical research lab. He was an active member of Bratt Assembly of God. Charles

loved gardening and spending time making memories with his family, whom he loved dearly.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his son; Bruce Lowery, his brothers; Robert Lowery, Bill Ray Lowery, John Edward Lowery, and Toby Davis, his sisters; Christine Hicks, Louise Fore, and Bessie Ray Allen.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 70 years; Reita O’Farrell Lowery, his daughters; Sandra (Sammy) Day of Atmore, AL, and Robin (Todd) Parker of Walnut Hill, FL, his son; Charles Alan (Becky) Lowery of Bratt, FL, and his daughter-in-law; Julie Van Pelt Brantley of Spanish Fort, AL, his nine grandchildren; Kelly Day (Jason) Gurganus, Natalie (Roland) Sandoval, Cody (Leigh Ann) Parker, Dustin Parker, Charles “Jake” (Danielle)

Lowery, Austin (Mollie) Lowery, Bradley (Kelsy) Lowery, Michael (Rachel) Lowery, Jessica Lowery, and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Charles Austin Lowery will be held Friday, July 11, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL, with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Jake Lowery, Austin Lowery, Cody Parker, Dustin Parker, Bradley Lowery, and Michael Lowery.

Visitation for Mr. Lowery will be held Friday, July 11, 2025 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The Wounded Warrior Project.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.