Century Seeks Bids For Trash, Recycling Contractor For The First Time In Years

For the first time in a decade or more, the Town of Century is requesting bids for garbage collection, and they are potentially adding recycling services.

The town currently contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

In July 2020, Century renewed a five-year contract with Republic Services without seeking bids from other potential providers.

Now, the town is accepting proposals for an exclusive franchise for solid waste collection and recycling services for a five-year term.

The deadline for licensed companies to submit a bid is 2 p.m. on August 11.

For residential customers, the town is seeking weekly garbage and yard waste collection, bi-weekly recycling, and quarterly bulk waste service.

According to the most recent rates we received from the town, residential customers pay $27.44, plus tax, per month for one per week collection with additional cans at $5.92 each. The trash service is billed on residents’ water bills.

Pictured: Century’s solid waste contractor, Republic Services, collects along Jefferson Avenue. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.