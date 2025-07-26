Century Reports 5,000 Gallon Spill At Wastewater Plant

The Town of Century reported a 5,000 gallon spill at their wastewater treatment plant on Friday, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Effluent pumps at the facility on Jefferson Avenue had an electrical issue that caused the treated wastewater to spill for seven and one-half hours.

The spill, according to the report, was cleaned by applying lime.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.