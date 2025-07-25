CDs, DVDs, Puzzles, Vinyl Records, Audio Books, And Puzzles In Library Sale On Saturday

Get ready to stock up on entertainment. The Friends of the West Florida Public Library is hosting an expanded “Special Summer Sale” set for Saturday, July 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Downtown Library, located at 239 North Spring Street in Pensacola. Admission to this one-day-only event is free.

The sale will include thousands of CDs, DVDs, and puzzles, along with vinyl records and audio books, all available at great prices. The music selection promises a wide variety of genres, while the DVD collection spans dramas, comedies, thrillers, documentaries, and many family-friendly options.

The single disk CDs, single title DVDs, and many puzzles will be priced starting at $2 each.

Stock photo.