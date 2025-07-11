Cantonment Man Gets Jail Time From Century Traffic Stop

July 11, 2025

A Cantonment man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Century earlier this year was sentenced to jail this week in Escambia County Circuit Court.

Javier Diaz George, 27, was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail with credit for one day time served.

On February 6, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless vehicle on North Century Boulevard. Deputies located the vehicle as it pulled into the Century Food Mart, and George walked into the store. A deputy reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search located marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

George was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license as a habitual traffic offender. The drug charge was dropped, but George was convicted on the habitual traffic offender charge after pleading no contest. He was immediately remanded into custody.

Written by William Reynolds 

 