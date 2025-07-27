Cantonment Man Charged With Kidnapping And Burglary

A Cantonment man was arrested following an incident on Candy Lane that involved an uninvited entry into a home, a stolen weed eater, shots fired, and allegations of false imprisonment.

Kaleb Blaine Jernigan, a 23-year-old resident of Candy Lane, was charged with kidnapping false imprisonment, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and petit theft.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Candy Lane for a shots fired disturbance call. A caller reported that neighbors had a male on the ground who had entered their house. Dispatchers were told that one shot was fired into the air and the male was “having a manic episode.”

Deputies arrived to find Jernigan in handcuffs, acting erratically, according to an arrest report. Witnesses told deputies they believed Jernigan was under the influence of drugs and experiencing a manic episode, stating he had been “acting crazy all day.” Jernigan was cleared by EMS and did not require medical attention.

The incident escalated when Jernigan allegedly approached a neighbor’s yard and allegedly took a string trimmer. The neighbor retrieved the trimmer from Jernigan and told him to leave, according to an ECSO report, but Jernigan continued to wander around his property.

Moments later, a neighbor and his wife heard yelling from inside their home. The neighbor found his front door locked and saw Jernigan standing between his wife and the door, preventing her exit. She recounted that Jernigan entered her house uninvited while she was in the kitchen, stood next to her, and then blocked her path to the door when she tried to leave. Jernigan eventually unlocked the door and walked outside, the report states. The woman was not injured.

Jernigan remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond on Sunday.