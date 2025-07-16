Vandalism Strikes Bratt Park Dedicated to Fallen Marine

July 16, 2025

Vandalism at a Bratt Park dedicated to the memory of a fallen Marine is under investigation.

Someone spray-painted several parts of Travis Nelson Park on Highway 4. Pavilions and the playground were painted, much of it with vulgarities that we are choosing not to show. The vandalism was discovered on Monday.

Some of the vandalism appears to refer to the rapper Tyler, The Creator and his music.

Escambia County Parks and Recreation stated the vandalism will be cleaned up this week.

Click here for more photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

