Atmore Woman Charged After Altercation At Child’s First Birthday Party In Cantonment

A first birthday celebration in Cantonment allegedly turned violent late last week, leading to the arrest of an Atmore woman.

Kaylin Marie Henderson, 23, was charged with felony aggravated battery. She was later released on a $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint in Cantonment where they found the victim with a significant laceration to her forehead. She reported that she had arrived at the residence to celebrate the birthday of her friend’s son. Henderson, the child’s birth mother, also arrived later to visit her child.

Henderson was asked to return the child and refused, the report states. After the child was taken back, the victim said that as she was leaving, Henderson struck her twice in the head with a keychain with metal weights, causing the laceration. She reported feeling dizzy and seeing a lot of blood. A witness corroborated the claim, according to the report, saying that Henderson wrapped a keychain cord around her hand and “stabbed” the victim with the object.

A deputy located and detained Henderson on Chippindale Road, and she reportedly made a spontaneous utterance of “I (expletive) up I know it” before saying that she did not strike the victim. Deputies reported that she was in possession of a yellow card with metal weights at one end and a piece of chain at the other.

The victim was treated on scene by Escambia County EMS, but she refused transport to the hospital.