Another Ninth-Inning Comeback Sends Wahoos To Wild 10-7 Win

written by Erik Bremer

Down to their final strike in the ninth inning, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos drew on recent history for another improbable comeback and a 10-7 win over the Knoxville Smokies on Thursday night.

Smokies closer A.J. Puckett (L, 2-6), the Southern League’s saves leader, was given a chance to atone for a rare blown save in Tuesday night’s 13-inning Pensacola win. Once again, one out away from victory, the Blue Wahoos had other plans.

Trailing 7-6, Johnny Olmstead led off the ninth inning with a double. Two outs later, he was still at second base as Michael Snyder battled back from an 0-2 count. The Pensacola left fielder finally got a pitch he could handle, lining a sharp grounder past the Knoxville shortstop Jefferson Rojas to score Olmstead and tie the game 7-7.

Jared Serna followed with a go-ahead RBI double into the left field corner, scoring Snyder from first base for an 8-7 lead. Kemp Alderman and Nathan Martorella added on with RBI singles, capping a four-run ninth inning that sent the first-place Blue Wahoos to their fourth win in a row.

The game started on shaky ground for the Blue Wahoos, who got only 1.1 innings from starter Dax Fulton. The lefty allowed a season-high seven runs, leaving in the middle of a five-run second inning that gave the Smokies a 7-3 lead.

Pensacola’s first reliever, Justin King, faced only two batters before leaving with an apparent injury. Evan Fitterer entered on short notice to get the final out of the second, and ultimately steadied the waters with 4.1 scoreless innings of one-hit relief.

Aside from a three-run second inning highlighted by a Mark Coley II RBI double, the Blue Wahoos didn’t get much done against Smokies starter Tyler Schlaffer. That changed as soon as Knoxville turned the game over to their bullpen, as Nathan Martorella began the comeback in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his team-leading 10th, off Frankie Scalzo Jr. to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Jake Thompson delivered a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning, and Alderman doubled and scored on a Josh Zamora sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to draw the Blue Wahoos to within a run.

Jesse Bergin worked 1.2 hitless innings of relief before Will Kempner (W, 3-1) got the final out of the eighth to keep the deficit to 7-6. After Pensacola’s ninth-inning rally, Kempner worked a quiet ninth to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos have now scored 20 ninth-inning runs in their past 11 games after scoring just eight in their first 81 games of the season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Friday night.