AAA ‘Tow to Go’ Still Active In Florida Through The Weekend

AAA will work to help stranded motorists while also keeping impaired drivers off the road through its Two to Go program in Florida through early Monday morning.

“By offering Tow to Go, AAA helps ensure there’s no excuse for impaired driving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Plan ahead, but if your plans change, we’re here as a last resort to help you get home safely.

AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before the party.

Tow to Go is active through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7

For service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

or (855) 286-9246. Available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

‘Tow to Go’ Guidelines