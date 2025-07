4-Year-Old Seriously Injured When ATV Overturns

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash in northern Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Polaris Ranger side-by-side was being driven off-road by a 10-year-old at a property on Dixonville Road and overturned.

The 4-year-old was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to an area hospital.