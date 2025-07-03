Arrest Made in Beulah Fatal Shooting

July 10, 2025

An arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man Wednesday evening in Beulah.

Randy Lee Pierce, 49, has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault with a weapon. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail early Thursday morning and is being held without bond.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest around 7:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of Frank Reeder Road near Pepperwood Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details, including a motive, have not been released. The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 