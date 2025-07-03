Gonzalez Man Charged In String of Burglaries Targeting His Neighbors

A Gonzalez man is facing a list of charges in connection with a string of burglaries from his neighbors on Silas Circle.

Christopher Jamichael Campbell, 27, was charged with multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, grand theft of a firearm, armed burglary, possession of a controlled substance with a prescription, and criminal mischief.

The investigations began when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office started looking into several residential burglaries on Silas Circle, just behind the Gonzalez Methodist Church.

One of the incidents occurred between June 15 and June 23, when Campbell allegedly entered a residence by opening an unlocked rear door. Once inside, he is accused of taking men’s and ladies’ jewelry and 47 $2 bills for a total of $9,694 worth of items reported missing. Campbell is also accused of transporting and selling the stolen property to pawn shops and other second-hand retailers. For this incident, Campbell faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

Another burglary took place on April 11. Authorities allege Campbell gained unauthorized entry by prying open the rear door of the residence. Inside, he purportedly stole men’s and ladies’ jewelry and a Taylor acoustic guitar, with a total value of $24,750. Campbell is also accused of selling some of these items to pawn shops and other retailers. Charges for this incident include burglary with damage over $1000, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

A third reported incident on July 8, involved Campbell allegedly breaking a living room window to enter a residence. Items reported stolen include a Highpoint .45 semi-automatic firearm, a diamond ring, a horseshoe ring, a wedding band, a Nintendo gaming system, and a prescription bottle containing 30 pills. The stolen firearm was entered into NCIC/FCIC. Charges stemming from this incident include organized dealing in stolen property, burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft of firearm, and grand theft.

On July 15, investigators executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at Campbell’s residence on Silas Circle, where Campbell was taken into custody. Investigators said several pieces of jewelry were recovered from the home.

According to an arrest report, some of the recovered jewelry has been identified as stolen, with other pieces being held pending identification by any additional victims.

Upon his arrest, an unknown substance was found on Campbell’s person and submitted for evidence, the report states.

Campbell remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.