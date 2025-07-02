Repeat Escambia County Offender Gets 40 Years In Firearm Case

An Escambia County man has been sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bryan Alexander Hicks was sentenced to 40 years by Circuit Court Judge Amy Brodersen. He will be required to serve at least 30 years as a mandatory minimum. On October 2, 2022, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant made a traffic stop Hicks’ vehicle on Creighton Road. Deputies located a container containing eight rounds of ammunition which had been thrown from the vehicle along with a firearm magazine inside of the vehicle. Deputies retraced the path driven by Hicks, and they located a stolen .380 Ruger containing 32 rounds of ammunition and a Glock 17 9-mm pistol along Creighton Road. Both firearms were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA analysis. Hicks’ DNA was located on the .380 Ruger.

On May 21, a jury found Hicks guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury also found that he is a habitual felony offender, a habitual violent felony offender, and as a violent career criminal.

At sentencing, Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Frederick V. Longmire highlighted the defendant’s extensive prior record which includes seventeen prior felonies and ten prior misdemeanor offenses ranging from robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement without violence, and possession of marijuana.

“The defendant’s actions and continued propensity to commit crime indicate he remains a danger to citizens of Escambia County, Florida, and a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison is necessary,” Longmire said.