$21.8 Million, 3.5-Year Project Completed On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed a $21.8 million bridge replacement project on Highway 90 over the Simpson River in Santa Rosa County, a frequent route between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The project included the reconstruction of the eastbound structure and widening of the westbound structure. The final configuration includes two 12-foot travel lanes (in each direction) with 10-foot outside shoulders flanked with bike lanes.

Additional improvements include:

Milling and resurfacing the bridge approaches.

Improving drainage, including reconstructing concrete curb and gutter.

Installing new signage and guardrail.

The speed limit, which was reduced during construction, was immediately returned to 55 mph.

Work began in January 2022.