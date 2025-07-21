$21.8 Million, 3.5-Year Project Completed On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa

July 26, 2025

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed a $21.8 million bridge replacement project on Highway 90 over the Simpson River in Santa Rosa County, a frequent route between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The project included the reconstruction of the eastbound structure and widening of the westbound structure. The final configuration includes two 12-foot travel lanes (in each direction) with 10-foot outside shoulders flanked with bike lanes.

Additional improvements include:

Milling and resurfacing the bridge approaches.
Improving drainage, including reconstructing concrete curb and gutter.
Installing new signage and guardrail.

The speed limit, which was reduced during construction, was immediately returned to 55 mph.

Work began in January 2022.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 