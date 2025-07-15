2025 Northview Grad, NJROTC Commander Flies Veterans In Pensacola Beach Air Show

July 15, 2025

If you attended the Friday practice for the Pensacola Beach Air Show, one of the planes you saw overhead may have been piloted by a 2025 Northview High School graduate.

Kate Stinson flew Naval T-6 and Stearmans as part of Veterans Flight 2025, with all of the veterans she flew at least 100 years old.

“I love flying because I love the sky and the feeling of being free from the ground. The vets seemed decades younger just getting to see the planes, and they were all so happy to talk about aviation,” she said. “It felt amazing to fly over the beach and be a part of the air show, and it was humbling to experience the T-6.”

Stinson was the Northview High School NJROTC commanding officer for 2024-2025. Stinson, known as ‘Kate the Great,’ completed flying lessons through the NJROTC program and took her first solo flight in June.

She plans to attend college at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, commission as an officer in the Navy and become a naval aviator.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “2025 Northview Grad, NJROTC Commander Flies Veterans In Pensacola Beach Air Show”

  1. Ms. Baggett on July 15th, 2025 1:38 am

    Go Kate! What a wonderful accomplishment. So proud of you!





