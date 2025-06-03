Water Outage Planned Wednesday For Central Customers Along Portion Of West Highway 4

A water service interruption is planned for Wednesday for some Century Water Works customers along and near West Highway 4 in and near Century.

The outage will impact Central Water Works customers living on Pleasant Hill Road, Junk Road, Fields Road, Carter Lane, Nall Road, and along West Highway 4 east of Nall Road to Williams Street, but not Williams Street.

Century will be conducting necessary repair to a water leak on West Highway 4 on Wednesday, June 4 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Water service in the listed area will be interrupted during the repairs.

Following the service interruption, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect. Central Water Works will notify customers directly when the boil water notice has been lifted.

For the complete notice from Central Water Works, click here (pdf).

