Walnut Hill Woman Passes Away Following Alabama Traffic Crash

June 3, 2025

A Walnut Hill woman has passed away from injuries received in an Alabama traffic crash.

Mary Ria Michele Burt, 62, was critically injured on May 15 in Monroe County, Alabama, when the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Burt was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

Burt was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where she passed away on May 30, troopers said Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Butler Street near Matheny Road, approximately eight miles south of Frisco City in the Goodway community.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 