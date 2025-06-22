Wahoos Thwarted Late, Drop Close Contest To Montgomery Biscuits

The Blue Wahoos played their quickest game of the week Saturday and without weather delay.

But it failed to alter a struggling pattern.

Unable to generate a big inning or late-inning dramatics, the Blue Wahoos dropped another one-run game, this time a 4-3 setback against the Montgomery Biscuits before the usual Saturday capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was their fourth loss in five games against the Biscuits in the final series of season’s first-half schedule. It meant the Blue Wahoos (33-35) won’t have a winning record before the divisional standings reset next week. The Biscuits (38-30) clinched the series with a third straight win.

The night, however, contained a layered number of crowd-pleasing activities.

The biggest, of course, was the post-game fireworks.When it ended, the Blue Wahoos began their “Shark In the Park Night” next door on the boat dock and in the water behind right field. The original “Jaws” was played on a big screen as people watched in the water on the 50th anniversary summer of the iconic film’s debut.

There was also a poignant “Home Run For Life” featuring a young boy who beat back leukemia with help from his father’s stem cell transplant.

The game evolved like others this week with Montgomery taking an early lead. After Homer Bush Jr. led off the game with a walk, Cooper Kinney followed with a 2-run homer off Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton.

In the second inning, Bush had a two-out single to score Willy Vasquez, who had been hit by a pitch.

The Blue Wahoos got two runs back in their half of that inning when Johnny Olmstead hit a two-run homer.

Montgomery, however, answered right back when Brayden Taylor led off with a walk and scored on another RBI single from Bush. Fulton finished the inning, but had his shortest start since May 31. It was another tough-luck outing. He had a season-high eight strikeouts and only two walks, but an error and the first inning home run were his downfall.

The Blue Wahoos made it a one-run game when Dalvy Rosario led off the fifth inning with a walk and scored on Nathan Martorella’s RBI single. However, they had just one hit and two baserunners in the final four innings as Montgomery’s bullpen again shut down any opportunity.

The Blue Wahoos had nine fly ball outs in this game. They will now seek to salvage a second win in the series finale on Sunday, as the first half ends.

GAME NOTABLES

— Hours before the game, Blue Wahoos players froze during practice to see a U.S. Marines MV-22 Osprey Helicopter flying over the stadium and landing across Main Street at the former ECUA lot. The players stopped their routine to look at the faded olive green chopper from the Vietnam War. The helicopter was part of a special reunion at the ballpark from retired members of U.S. Marines Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (VMM-362), known as the Ugly Angels, who were formed in the early 1950s, then fought in the Vietnam War, the Iraq War and other conflicts. This particular helicopter, which traveled to Pensacola from Oklahoma, had more than 50 bullet holes on its sides from combat duty.

The reunion featured more than 240 members of the Ugly Angels, who got their name from a wounded Marine, rescued by the squadron and chopper and said, “that is the ugliest angel I’ve ever seen.” The group had a two hour event with speakers and other testimonials, then watched Saturday’s game from a group section in the stands.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium