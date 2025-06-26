Wahoos Tee Off In Chattanooga, Beat Lookouts 9-5

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored early and often on Wednesday night, beating the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-5 for their third consecutive win.

Kemp Alderman and Dalvy Rosario went deep, Johnny Olmstead finished a homer shy of the cycle, and Robby Snelling (W, 3-5) twirled 7.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball as the Blue Wahoos improved to 2-0 in the second half of the Southern League season.

Alderman’s homer in the first inning against Lookouts starter Jose Acuña (L, 6-5) set the tone for the rest of the night. Rosario extended the lead to 3-0 in the second inning with a two-run shot, and Olmstead sent a two-run triple high off the wall in left field for a 5-0 lead in the third inning. The five earned runs over 3.0 innings marked a season high for Acuña, whose 2.73 ERA entering the night had been the second-best in the league.

The Blue Wahoos added more against the Chattanooga bullpen, scoring a run in the fourth inning on a missed catch error from catcher Mat Nelson and extending their lead to 8-0 in the fifth inning on sacrifice flies from Shane Sasaki and Kemp Alderman. Nathan Martorella brought home another on an RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning to extend the Pensacola lead to 9-0.

Snelling scattered three singles over his dominant night, striking out seven men over 7.0 quiet frames without issuing a walk. It was more than enough for Pensacola’s Opening Day starter to earn a winning decision for the first time since April 16, and tied for the longest start of the 21-year-old lefty’s professional career.

Handed a 9-0 lead in the ninth, Luarbert Arias ran into trouble in his Blue Wahoos season debut. The righty allowed five runs in just 0.1 innings before Jesse Bergin (S, 4) came on to get the final two outs and secure a 9-5 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Thursday night. First pitch from AT&T Field in Chattanooga is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT