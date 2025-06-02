Wahoos Snap Losing Streak, Take Road Finale Against Biscuits

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (24-27) ended their road trip on a high note with a 6-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (28-23) on Sunday.

After a scoreless first two frames, Pensacola jumped out to an early lead in the top of the third. Following a leadoff single and a walk against Montgomery starter Owen Wild (L, 2-4), designated hitter Kemp Alderman hit a three-run home run to put the Wahoos ahead 3-0. The blast was Alderman’s tenth hit of the week and capped a prolific series (.478, 11-for-23, HR, 3B, 3 RBI) for the Mississippi native.

The Biscuits answered in the bottom of the fourth against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (W, 3-2). With one out, designated hitter Xavier Isaac hit a solo home run to cut the Pensacola lead to 3-1. Montgomery’s next three hitters reached to load the bases, but Ortiz-Mayr coaxed a pair of unproductive outs to end the threat.

Neither team scored again until the top of the seventh when Alderman hit a two-out triple off of lefthander Keyshawn Askew before coming home to score on a wild pitch. In the eighth, the Wahoos tacked on another run when left fielder Shane Sasaki singled, stole both second and third base, then came home to score on a single by shortstop Johnny Olmstead to give Pensacola a 5-1 lead.

Montgomery fought back with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but came no closer against righthander Josh Ekness (S, 4) and the Wahoo bullpen. Right fielder Dalvy Rosario added a solo homer in the top of the ninth to cap a 6-2 Pensacola victory.

With the win, Pensacola snaps its team-record 11-game losing streak with its first victory since May 18.

​​The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, June 3 when they begin a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstones. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.