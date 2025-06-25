Wahoos Begin Second Half With Furious Comeback, 9-8 Win Over Lookouts

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos started the second half of their season with perhaps their most impressive comeback win of the year, scoring seven unanswered runs to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-8 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Trailing 8-2 after five innings, the Blue Wahoos rallied thanks to a seventh-inning solo homer from Cody Morissette and an eighth-inning three-run double from Ryan Ignoffo to tie the game and force extras. An infield pop-up off the bat of Johnny Olmstead in the 10th was misplayed by Lookouts first baseman Cam Collier, allowing Michael Snyder to score the eventual winning run.

Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller began the night with 3.0 hitless innings, and was handed a 2-0 lead thanks to a Morissette sac fly and a run-scoring wild pitch from Lookouts starter Donovan Benoit. But Chattanooga charged back, taking a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on a Jay Allen II three-run homer.

In the fifth, the Lookouts scored five runs on only two hits. A fielding error from Blue Wahoos first baseman Nathan Martorella opened the door for a big inning, and the Lookouts capitalized with a Sal Stewart RBI single and Austin Hendrick two-run double to open up an 8-2 advantage.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away starting in the sixth, when a grounder off the bat of Olmstead was misplayed by Lookouts second baseman Dominic Pitelli to score two runs. Morissette’s homer drew the Blue Wahoos a run closer before Ignoffo completed the comeback with a three-run double in the top of the eighth.

Pensacola reliever Evan Fitterer (W, 4-4) worked 3.0 scoreless innings in his new bullpen role, stranding runners at the corners in the ninth, to force extras. Chattanooga lefty Drew Parrish (L, 0-2) did his job in the 10th, but a two-out pop-up to Collier at first was dropped and then touched in fair territory to allow the Blue Wahoos to take a 9-8 lead.

Nigel Belgrave (S, 1) deftly worked out of trouble in the bottom of the 10th, stranding the placed runner at third base to earn the save and lock down the unlikely win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Wednesday night. First pitch from AT&T Field in Chattanooga is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.