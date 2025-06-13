Virginia M. Lambert

Virginia M. Lambert, age 100, of Atmore, AL, passed away at her residence on June 11, 2025. Virginia was born to Noah Britton and Essie Ellington McKeehan in Raleigh, NC, on June 4, 1925.

Virginia and her husband, Jake, owned Lambert’s Grocery Store. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Atmore. She retired from the Utilities Board of Atmore. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake Lambert; her daughter, Patsy Lambert Robinson; her two sisters, Sara and Gladys, her brother, Nevell McKeehan; her brothers and sisters in law, Joe and Catherine Lambert, Hiram and Barbara Cook.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Ronnie) Johnson of Atmore, AL; her grandson, Rod (Heather) Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Ryan (Randa) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, and Carley Johnson, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richie Nobles officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Ryan Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Web Bush, Jason Kirby, Charles Daniels and Hiram Cook, Jr.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the sitters from We Are Family Care Services for taking such good care of their Mama.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.