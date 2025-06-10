Two Northview Grads Awarded BBB Student Ethics Scholarships

June 10, 2025

The Better Business Bureau serving Northwest Florida has announced two recent Northview High School graduates as recipients of the 2025 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in District I.

Colton Criswell and Maddie Mae Driskell, seniors at Northview High School, received the scholarship for Escambia County.

The program was created to recognize high school senior students in the Florida Panhandle (14 county-wide service area) who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass. An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity, and academic history. Each student selected will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college, trade school, university, or vocational school of their choice.

In Santa Rosa County, the BBB scholarship winner was Mateo Soto, a recent Navarre High School graduate.

